USTC Appoints Garofolo as CFO

U.S. Tobacco Cooperative Inc. (USTC) announced the appointment of Phil Garofolo as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective today (June 30). Garofolo has more than 18 years of experience in financial leadership across the global agricultural and manufacturing sectors. He most recently served as senior vice president of finance and Chief Accounting Officer at Pyxus International, where he led major transformations across finance, internal audit, tax, risk, and insurance, securing $2.6 billion in funding across business cycles.

Garofolo’s prior roles include senior financial leadership positions at PowerTeam Services (now Artera) and EY, advising on IPOs, M&A, restructurings, and international compliance in agriculture, life sciences, and infrastructure.

“Phil brings the rare combination of financial rigor, operational insight, and strategic vision,” said Ron Radloff, president and CEO of USTC. “His leadership will help drive efficiency and transparency across our operations while reinforcing our cooperative’s commitment to delivering value to our members and customers globally.”