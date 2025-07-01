Cook Islands Looking to Raise Tobacco Taxes 30%

The Cook Islands Cabinet approved a 30% increase in tobacco taxes, aiming to “curb high smoking rates and reduce the burden of non-communicable diseases across the country.” Backed by the Ministry of Health and Te Marae Ora, the island’s main healthcare provider, the new policy will raise tobacco taxes by NZ$125.50 ($76.56) per 1,000 cigarettes or per kilogram of tobacco each year for the next three years. Beginning in 2028, an additional 5% annual increase will be added.

If passed in Parliament, the tax hike would drive up the average price of a 20-pack of cigarettes from NZ$26.88 ($16.40) to NZ$35.54 ($21.68) by July 2027.

According to the 2022 STEPS health survey, 35.5% of Cook Islands adults aged 25–64 smoke, including 44% of men between the ages of 18 and 44.