Habanos S.A., Cuba’s premium cigar exporter, is increasingly leaning on machine-made cigars produced at the Internacional Cubana de Tabacos (ICT) factory in Havana, according to The Havana Times. Though lacking the prestige of hand-rolled cigars, these products generated $38 million in revenue in 2024, part of Habanos S.A.’s record $827 million annual earnings.

The factory, a joint venture with Spain’s Tabacalera, runs 64 machines and operates three shifts daily, producing up to 800,000 cigars a day to meet global demand under the Cohiba, Partagás, Montecristo, and Romeo y Julieta brands.

Industry insiders acknowledge that Habanos’ luxury clientele won’t abandon premium hand-rolled cigars. Yet for now, machine-made alternatives are helping cushion the blow from Cuba’s deepening agricultural and infrastructure crisis, according to the newspaper.