Illinois Raises Taxes on All Tobacco and Nicotine Products

Several new Illinois tax increases take effect today (July 1), including for gasoline, sports bets, and tobacco and nicotine products. The state is attempting to raise $30 million in new revenue.

Taxes on cigarettes increased to $1 per pack, while the tax on all other tobacco and nicotine products, including vapes, pouches, and cigars, will increase to 45% across the board, regardless of the previous tax rate. Tobacco retailers will also see their annual license fee double, going from $75 to $150 per year.

