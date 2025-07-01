JTI Launches Lemon-Flavored Cigarillo in UK

Today (July 1), JTI launched its Sterling Dual Capsule Xtra Yellow, a UK-first lemon-flavored cigarillo. In addition to the existing peppermint capsule, the product features a lemon capsule in the filter that users can click to release flavor. This adds a new, popular flavor to the brand that JTI says already holds a 93.6% share (£14 million per month) of the UK cigarillo market.

“JTI is committed to supporting retailers by meeting consumer demand with innovative products like Sterling Dual Capsule Xtra Yellow,” said Lisa Anderson, marketing director at JTI UK.

Sterling Dual Capsule Xtra Yellow retails for a suggested £6.95 for a 10-stick pack, and JTI offers retailers an introductory 20% profit on return wholesale.