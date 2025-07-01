Long-Standing Greek Tobacco Practice Now Criminal

Beginning today (July 1), Greece is implementing new restrictions to curb youth access to tobacco and alcohol, with Health Minister Adonis Georgiades announcing that the sale of tobacco products to minors will now carry criminal penalties. Under the new law, adults will be banned from sending minors to purchase cigarettes, a long-standing practice in the country.

“We are making a very strict bill to protect our minors from both alcohol and tobacco,” Georgiades said. “The kiosk attendant, to give a packet of cigarettes to someone, must ask for identification and establish that they are an adult – otherwise they are criminally liable.”

The new legislation, soon to be published in the Official Gazette, also includes a 16-gram cap on the nicotine levels in tobacco pouches. Some products were recently found to contain as much as 70 grams of nicotine.