Nepal Court Lifts Ban on E-Cigarettes

The Patan High Court in Nepal ordered the government to lift its restrictions on the import and sale of e-cigarettes, allowing vape businesses to resume operations. According to myRepublica, a Division Bench of Justices Kabi Prasad Neupane and Hemant Rawal issued the verdict in favor of Vape Mandu Traders, who filed a writ against several government bodies, including the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Health, and the Customs Department.

The court ruled that the government’s attempt to enforce a vape ban, based on a 2015 tobacco directive, was not legally sufficient to justify blocking trade. Customs offices halted vape imports after circulars were issued by the Ministry of Health’s education and communication wing.

In the last fiscal year, Nepal collected over Rs 230 million ($1.7 million) in customs revenue from vape imports, highlighting the sector’s economic footprint.