Thai Police Raid Illicit Vape Facility

Thai police raided a large-scale illegal e-cigarette manufacturing facility this past weekend in the Khu Khot subdistrict, seizing more than 21,000 e-cigarette devices and arresting 29 suspects. Officers stormed a three-story commercial building in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani Province, which had been transformed into a covert production hub. Behind the main office and worker accommodation, police discovered a sprawling three to four rai (4,800 to 6,400 square meters) factory producing disposable and refillable e-cigarettes.

Police confiscated 6.1 million baht ($189,000) of illegal products, along with assembly tools, sealing machines, and e-liquid filling equipment. Authorities said the factory began illegal production in early 2025, and had recently begun transitioning from disposable to refillable models, and was in the process of installing a conveyor-belt system to boost output.