BAT France Welcomes New Standard for Nicotine Pouches

BAT France praised the introduction of the new AFNOR experimental standard XP V37-500, which sets out strict guidelines for nicotine pouches to ensure product safety, quality, and consumer transparency.

Developed with input from industry experts, researchers, and manufacturers, the standard outlines requirements in five key areas:

Product Composition : Only food or pharmaceutical-grade ingredients are permitted. Nicotine must be naturally derived and capped at 16.6 mg per pouch.

: Only food or pharmaceutical-grade ingredients are permitted. Nicotine must be naturally derived and capped at 16.6 mg per pouch. Manufacturing : Good manufacturing practices (GMP) and full traceability of raw materials are mandatory.

: Good manufacturing practices (GMP) and full traceability of raw materials are mandatory. Toxicological Evaluation : Each ingredient, including impurities and packaging, must undergo a toxicological risk assessment.

: Each ingredient, including impurities and packaging, must undergo a toxicological risk assessment. Packaging : Materials must comply with European food safety standards and be tamper-proof.

: Materials must comply with European food safety standards and be tamper-proof. Labelling: Products must clearly display nicotine content, ingredients, allergens, and include addiction warnings.

“A rigorous standard like the XP V37-500 provides a guarantee of quality, a guarantee of quality and reliable transparency for products intended for adult consumers, sold in a network of trained professionals,” said Sébastien Charbonneau, director of public affairs for BAT France.