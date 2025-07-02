CORESTA Launches Website for Upcoming Conference

Yesterday (July 1), CORESTA (Cooperation Centre for Scientific Research Relative to Tobacco) launched its website and published its program for its upcoming Agronomy & Leaf Integrity and Phytopathology & Genetics Conference that will be held from September 28 to October 2 in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia.

“We are dedicated to providing an excellent event that fosters scientific discussion and offers a wonderful introduction to and experience in Asia,” conference chair Carlos Eduardo Pulcinelli said. “Asia was chosen as the host continent for this conference due to the region’s significant role in tobacco cultivation, as well as to support the many young researchers from this part of the world who are committed to advancing tobacco science.”Click here for more information, registration, and paper submissions.