FRE Announces Partnership with PBR Tour

FRE Nicotine Pouches (part of Turning Point Brands) announced its largest sports sponsorship to date in becoming an official, multi-year partner of the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Unleash the Beast tour, the sport’s top individual series.

“Professional bull riding delivers the most exciting eight seconds in sports, and we’re thrilled to be part of that energy through our title sponsorship of the Unleash The Beast,” said Connor Smith, VP of Marketing for FRE. “PBR’s viewership has been steadily rising, and the sport is selling out iconic venues coast to coast – that’s the kind of passionate, engaged audience that aligns perfectly with FRE’s innovative approach to nicotine. Our PBR partnership represents more than just sponsorship; it’s about connecting with fans who appreciate authenticity, seizing the moment, and pushing boundaries.”

FRE made its rodeo debut at Kid Rock’s Rock N Rodeo and the PBR World Finals in May. At the Championship event, FRE helped launch the “FRE Challenge Button,” allowing riders to request video reviews—a first in PBR history.