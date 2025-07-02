Next Generation of SKE Crystal Launched in UK

SKE officially launched the SKE Bar in the UK, a next-generation upgrade of its popular Crystal Bar vape. Retaining the signature transparent design and offering 35 familiar flavors, the new device introduces a reusable pod system and USB-C rechargeable battery, aimed at reducing waste and improving convenience.

The pre-filled magnetic pods allow for easy flavor swaps, while a 1.2-ohm mesh coil ensures consistent vapor quality. Each device also includes a collectible motto card, adding a personal touch.