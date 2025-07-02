Study: Vape and Nicotine Replacements Help People Quit Smoking

A new clinical trial led by Flinders University in Australia found that offering a variety of nicotine replacement therapies—including vapes—alongside behavioral support significantly helps people leaving rehab stay smoke-free.

The study, published in The Lancet Public Health, tracked over 360 adults exiting detox programs. Participants received either 12 weeks of vapes or traditional nicotine therapies like patches and gum, plus Quitline counseling. After nine months, 10% of both groups remained smoke-free, deemed a success for a population with typically high-smoking and low-quit rates.

Lead author Billie Bonevski said the findings highlight the need to integrate smoking cessation fully into addiction recovery, noting that the type of nicotine aid matters less than consistent support and choice.