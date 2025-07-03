PMI US Launches “Invested in America” Campaign

Philip Morris International U.S. (PMI U.S.) unveiled a new national campaign today (July 3), “Invested in America,” aimed at showcasing the company’s contributions to job creation, manufacturing growth, public health, and community development across the country. The campaign launched with full-page print ads and a digital rollout to follow, highlighting PMI U.S.’s strategic investment in America’s future and invites policymakers and the public to see the company as a partner in national progress.

“Philip Morris International is invested in America’s future—and we have a proud story to tell,” said Stacey Kennedy, CEO of PMI U.S. “From building our advanced manufacturing facilities to contributing to progress within communities nationwide, the people of PMI U.S. are helping to write America’s next chapter.”

The campaign centers on four key pillars:

Manufacturing Comeback : PMI U.S. plans to invest over $800 million in new and expanded smoke-free product facilities, generating high-paying, high-skilled jobs.

: PMI U.S. plans to invest over $800 million in new and expanded smoke-free product facilities, generating high-paying, high-skilled jobs. Advancing Public Health : The company aims to help the nation’s ~30 million adult smokers move away from cigarettes by offering FDA-authorized, smoke-free alternatives.

: The company aims to help the nation’s ~30 million adult smokers move away from cigarettes by offering FDA-authorized, smoke-free alternatives. Strengthening Communities : Since 2022, PMI U.S. has donated $25 million to charitable causes and disaster recovery, including over $10 million in 2024 alone to 327 nonprofits in 35 states.

: Since 2022, PMI U.S. has donated $25 million to charitable causes and disaster recovery, including over $10 million in 2024 alone to 327 nonprofits in 35 states. Purpose-Driven Performance: Backed by more than $14 billion in global investment in smoke-free innovation since 2008, PMI continues to drive both public health goals and business growth.

“This campaign embodies our innovation and determination to reshape an entire industry and strengthen America,” Kennedy said. “In every state where we operate, we’re not just doing business—we’re creating opportunities that will define the America of tomorrow.”