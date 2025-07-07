Cambodian Governor Orders Crackdown on Drugs, Smoking, and Vaping

Khuong Sreng, the governor of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, directed all 14 district authorities to intensify efforts against drug-related crimes, smoking, vaping, and online scams, aiming to boost safety across villages and communes. Speaking at a Phnom Penh Unified Command meeting, Sreng emphasized that district officials must take full responsibility for local enforcement and request additional resources if needed. He stressed collaboration with the armed forces and urged leaders to stay engaged with residents.

The governor called for public awareness campaigns, strict enforcement against student vaping and smoking, mandatory anti-vaping signage (especially in French-branded entertainment venues), and inspections of condos and boreys suspected of illegal activity.