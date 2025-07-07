Haypp Strengthens U.S. Leadership with Legal and Regulatory Hires

Haypp Group, the parent company of nicotine pouch retailers Nicokick.com and Northerner.com, publicized the appointments of Issa Abuaita as head of legal (U.S.), and Laura Leigh Oyler as vice president of regulatory affairs (U.S.). The move from earlier this year bolsters the company’s regulatory leadership as it expands in the U.S. market.

Abuaita has more than a decade of legal experience, including FDA compliance and product authorization, while Oyler has more than 15 years of tobacco regulation experience from firms like PMI and Juul Labs.

“We’re not just growing—we’re setting the bar on what a responsible and compliant nicotine pouch retailer looks like in 2025,” said Markus Lindblad, global head of legal and external affairs at Haypp Group. “Issa brings legal discipline, operational sharpness and peerless ability to decode the complex regulatory terrain, while Laura Leigh is a powerhouse in regulatory strategy, external engagement and unmatched credibility as a voice in harm reduction. Together, they enhance our ability to grow responsibly while championing adult access to modern oral nicotine alternatives. Their leadership empowers us to engage regulators, consumers, and the broader public with transparency and integrity.”