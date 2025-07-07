Indonesia: Two Arrested for Making Narcotic-Laced Vapes in Apartment

Two people were arrested in North Sumatra, Indonesia, for allegedly operating an illegal drug lab that produced vape liquids infused with narcotics. Acting on a public tip, police raided an apartment and uncovered a makeshift factory that was producing up to 300 narcotic-laced vape cartridges per day, each selling for Rp 5 million ($305).

North Sumatra Police Narcotics Division Chief Sr. Comr. Jean Calvijn Simanjuntak said police seized 2,965 cartridges, along with raw materials, solvents, flavoring agents, and sweeteners used in production.

Both suspects were reportedly repeat drug offenders and are believed to have been running the illegal lab for at least six months.