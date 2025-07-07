Jakarta Finalizing Plans to Tighten Public Smoking Rules

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said the administration is finalizing new regulations that would prohibit smoking in 10 types of locations, including schools, hospitals, public transport, playgrounds, and places of worship. Smoking would be allowed in venues like bars, nightclubs, and karaoke lounges, so long as it occurs in separate smoking rooms.

The new regulations would also ban tobacco sales within 200 meters of schools, playgrounds, and healthcare centers; monitor digital tobacco ads; and take away KJP Plus education aid for students caught illegally smoking.

Anung said, to ensure enforcement, the city will deploy a task force, install airborne nicotine detectors, and launch a public reporting system for violations.