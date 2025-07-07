Pakistani Vape Vendors Accuse Govt of Harassment as Court Case Proceeds

On July 3, Pakistan’s Lahore High Court (LHC) disposed of over 100 petitions from vape and e-cigarette vendors across Punjab, barring authorities from taking enforcement action until proper legislation is in place. The petitioners alleged police harassment despite their shops being officially reopened. A government lawyer countered that no formal crackdown was underway and said a draft law to regulate vaping was being prepared, with stakeholder input to be considered.

The court emphasized that the right to trade is constitutionally protected and questioned the legitimacy of enforcing restrictions without a legal basis. It ruled that no action can be taken against vape businesses until relevant legislation is enacted.

On June 3, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced a provincial ban on e-cigarettes and ordered vape shops to be sealed. Weeks later, LHC Justice Anwar Hussain said the government failed to justify the crackdown legally and issued a stay order, halting further action until a final decision is made.