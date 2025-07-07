Study: Nicotine Loop Inhibits Dopamine, Induces Anxiety in Mice

A recent study published on Nature.com explored how nicotine and ethanol influence dopaminergic activity and anxiety-related behavior through electrophysiology, optogenetics, and behavioral assays in mice. Researchers in France extracted neuronal currents from patch-clamp recordings, identifying signals significantly above noise levels and assessing peak responses following nicotine puffs or optogenetic stimulation. Juxtacellular and whole-cell recorded neurons were post-hoc identified via TH immunohistochemistry to confirm their dopaminergic phenotype.

Mice showed altered time spent in open arms or traveled distances depending on drug and light conditions. Neuronal firing responses to nicotine and ethanol were quantified in vivo, classifying neurons as excited or inhibited based on significant deviations from baseline, identified using bootstrapping and spike interval shuffling. Correlation analyses explored how ethanol and nicotine modulate overlapping VTA dopamine neuron populations.

The results highlight the nuanced, bidirectional modulation of VTA dopamine neurons by nicotine and ethanol, with implications for understanding reward, anxiety, and substance co-use.

