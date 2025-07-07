VOOPOO Unveils Futuristic Argus Matrix Device

ICCPP launched the VOOPOO Argus Matrix, in what the company calls the first pod device with a curved full screen and cyber-inspired design. “Blending futuristic visuals with powerful performance, the Argus Matrix features dynamic lighting, a 1350mAh battery, 30W output, and advanced leak-proof technology for up to 30 days of use,” the company said. Powered by iCOSM CODE 2.0 and compatible with all Argus Pod Family Cartridges, the device offers a customizable, high-end vaping experience that “sets a new standard in design and function.”