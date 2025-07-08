Drug-Laced Vape Ring Busted in Malaysia

Malaysian authorities, working closely with South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS), dismantled an international drug ring accused of attempting to smuggle 2 million doses of etomidate- and cocaine-laced e-cigarettes into South Korea. Authorities seized nearly 5,000 cartridges and thousands of packaging boxes. Etomidate, a potent anesthetic, can cause severe health risks or death when abused.

Four suspects, including the 31-year-old Singaporean ringleader, were arrested in June in Malaysia. The group allegedly aimed to distribute 20,000 liquid e-cigarettes monthly via Malaysia and other transit points. The ringleader had set up a fake headhunting business in Seoul’s Gangnam district, targeting South Korean students studying in Singapore to build a distribution network. The NIS began tracking the operation in 2023.