As the European Commission considers sweeping tobacco tax reform aimed at narrowing price gaps across the continent, high-income countries like Luxembourg would be hit hardest, RTL Today, Luxembourg’s main television channel, reported. The reform would be meant to deliver a major blow to “tobacco tourism.”

Most of Luxembourg’s €1.4 billion in 2024 tobacco tax revenue came from foreign buyers, with less than 5% of the tobacco sold in the nation consumed locally. Currently, packs of cigarettes in Luxembourg cost less than €6, far below prices in neighboring France (€13) and the Netherlands (€10), attracting cross-border shoppers and smugglers.

Though not yet formalized, the WHO’s calls for price hikes on harmful products by 2035 would raise Luxembourg’s prices €3.50 per pack of cigarettes, or 60%. RTL Today said Luxembourg’s Finance Ministry is monitoring the situation.