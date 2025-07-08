Haypp Partners to Age-Verify Online Sales

Haypp Group has partnered with Veratad Technologies, a global leader in identity verification, to implement a next-generation compliance system on Haypp’s U.S. e-commerce platforms, Nicokick.com and Northerner.com. The partnership integrates Veratad’s advanced real-time age and identity verification tools to strengthen youth access prevention and regulatory compliance, while maintaining a fast, seamless shopping experience for adult consumers.

“Age and identity verification isn’t just a compliance checkbox — it’s a fundamental part of who we are as a brand and our ongoing commitment to being a responsible retailer,” said Peter Grafström, President of Haypp Group US. “With Veratad’s technology, we’ve strengthened our position as a trusted leader while launching a best-in-class solution at scale. This is just the beginning and we’re excited about what’s ahead.”

Haypp operates in seven international markets and sees this move as a major step in its commitment to being a compliance-first, trusted retailer in a fast-changing industry.