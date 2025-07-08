Sampoerna Shows Progress in Smoke-Free Product Innovation

PT HM Sampoerna Tbk highlighted major strides in advancing smoke-free alternatives in Indonesia during Technovation 2025, a one-day event held at the Park Hyatt Jakarta. The showcase underscored the growing trust in science- and technology-based nicotine products such as IQOS, VEEV, and ZYN, aimed at adult smokers seeking better alternatives.

Sampoerna, along with parent company Philip Morris International, reaffirmed its commitment to responsible innovation rooted in science and to addressing public health challenges through cross-sector collaboration.

Sampoerna President Director Ivan Cahyadi said the company’s goal is to provide adult smokers who would otherwise continue smoking with access to science-backed, smoke-free options. Since launching in 2019, Sampoerna’s smoke-free journey has included the opening of a dedicated production facility in Karawang and first regional exports in 2023.