Serbia Eliminates Favorable Tax Treatment for Alternative Products

Serbia’s Ministry of Finance announced sweeping changes to excise tax regulations, set to take effect in January 2026. Under the new rulebook, alternative tobacco products such as heated tobacco, hookah flavors, and herbal smoking products will now be taxed at 100% of the minimum cigarette excise duty, up from the previous 40%.

The move aims to eliminate favorable tax treatment for alternatives and boost state revenue, as consumers increasingly shift away from traditional cigarettes. The list of excisable products has also been expanded to include nicotine pouches, biofuels, bioliquids, and natural gas.

In addition, revamped tax return forms will now require twice-monthly filings and include new reporting codes and fields to improve accuracy and digital tracking. Officials say the overhaul will strengthen tax compliance and align with broader health and fiscal objectives.