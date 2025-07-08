Uganda Ups Cigarette Taxes

Uganda increased excise duties on cigarettes, raising taxes on soft cap products from Shs 55,000 ($15.40) to Shs 65,000 ($18.20) per 1,000 sticks, and on hinge lid cigarettes from Shs 80,000 ($22.40) to Shs 90,000 ($25.20). For non-East African Community imports, the rates doubled to Shs 150,000 ($42) and Shs 200,000 ($56), respectively.

The tax hike came just before the announcement of the World Health Organization’s “3 by 35” initiative, where it urged all nations to increase real prices on tobacco, alcohol, and sugary drinks by at least 50% by 2035 to combat rising rates of noncommunicable diseas-es such as cancer, diabetes, and heart disease.

Uganda’s Ministry of Finance said its move aims to reduce tobacco consumption, protect public health, and raise revenue for healthcare and development.