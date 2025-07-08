Volunteers Pick Up 1M Cigarette Butts

On July 5, volunteers from 25 countries collected nearly 1 million cigarette butts on as part of the expanding global clean-up campaign known as “No Butts Day.” The initiative, launched in the Netherlands in 2019, aims to raise awareness of cigarette filter pollution and advocate for a global ban on plastic filters.

In Leiden, Netherlands, local environmental group Grachtwacht hosted its fifth annual clean-up, with 30 volunteers gathering over 35,000 cigarette butts in just two hours. One volunteer reported collecting over 750 butts near a central café, while others found hun-dreds more outside Leiden University Medical Center.

Organizers blamed the spike in litter this year on the recent heatwave and crowds drawn by the city’s annual Lakenfeesten festival.