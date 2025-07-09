BAT Accuses Local Manufacturers of Fueling South African Illicit Cigarette Market

British American Tobacco South Africa (BATSA) accused local cigarette manufacturers of driving the country’s booming illicit tobacco trade, which it says is costing the state an estimated R28 billion ($1.6 billion) in lost annual tax revenue. The company’s regulatory head, Johny Moloto, said the crisis has shifted from a cross-border issue to a “homegrown problem,” with 76.7% of retail outlets selling cigarettes below the Minimum Collectable Tax price for a box of cigarettes, which “should sell for above R26.22 ($1.47) a pack after accounting for levies.”

“We have repeatedly shown who the culprits are,” Moloto said. “If SARS [South African Revenue Service] and the police wanted to act, they could. Today.”

A study, commissioned by BAT and independently conducted by Ipsos, revealed that 14 of the 23 manufacturers involved in the illicit trade are based in South Africa, accounting for 91% of the illegal market. Gold Leaf Tobacco Company was named as the most prevalent brand in these sales, with nearly 90% of its products selling below the legal threshold. BATSA had 1.5% of its products selling below the minimum.

Moloto urged SARS and police to act on existing intelligence and called for stricter enforcement, including SARS’ presence at manufacturing sites and a national minimum retail price to ease policing.