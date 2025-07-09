Canopy Growth Tags Stewart as Interim CFO

Canopy Growth Corporation appointed Tom Stewart as its Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately, following the departure of Judy Hong, who served in the role since April 2022. A formal search is underway for a permanent CFO.

Stewart, who has been with Canopy Growth since 2019 as Chief Accounting Officer, brings over two decades of financial leadership experience, including prior roles at Constellation Brands and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is a Certified Public Accountant in New York.