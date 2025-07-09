Maine Jacks Cigarette, Cigar Taxes for 2026

As part of a newly signed budget bill, Maine will raise its cigarette taxes from $2 to $3.50 per pack, increase the taxes on cigars from 43% to 75% of the wholesale price, and boost taxes on smokeless and chewing tobacco. It also includes a provision to automatically adjust other tobacco product taxes in line with future cigarette tax increases.

Governor Janet Mills championed the tax hikes in her 2025–2026 budget proposal, citing public health concerns and the state’s high smoking rates. Maine hasn’t increased cigarette taxes since 2005 and currently has the lowest rate in New England. This change will place Maine among the top states nationally for tobacco taxation, tying New York and Alaska for the sixth-highest rate and trailing only Utah in retail cigar prices due to its 86% uncapped rate. The new taxes begin January 5, 2026.

According to Halfwheel, the tax hike means that a cigar with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $9.50 could see its tax increase from $2.04 to $3.56. A cigar priced at $16 would see its tax jump from $3.44 to around $6.