Men Jailed Over Failed Plot to Steal $5M in Seized Vapes

Lim Zhi Wei was sentenced to 27 months in jail and fined S$2,400 ($1,872) for his role in a failed plan to steal more than S$6.5 million ($5.1 million) worth of confiscated vape devices and related components from a secured warehouse in Singapore.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicole Teo said Lim’s actions were part of a wider conspiracy involving multiple individuals attempting to retrieve the seized contraband. Lim pleaded guilty to obstructing justice, as well as several unrelated charges, including drug consumption, criminal breach of trust, and receiving S$10,000 ($7,800) in scam proceeds through his bank account.

Lim was offered S$20,000 ($15,600) by alleged ringleader Chua Wee Ming to break into the unit, which contained over 540,000 vaping-related items previously seized from Chua’s alleged smuggling syndicate by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA). Lim brought along a 23-year-old accomplice, Elvin Suriaganandhan, and the two began surveilling the property on March 26, 2024, before being stopped by HSA officers.

Lim’s sentencing follows that of Chee Wai Yuen, who was jailed last week for 15 months after attempting an earlier reconnaissance mission at the same warehouse.

Chua recruited Chee in March 2023 to check if the unit was guarded, but Chee was intercepted by HSA officers. He was found with ketamine and methamphetamine, fled Singapore while on bail by hiding in a lorry, and was later arrested in Malaysia and extradited in October 2023.

Chua, the central figure allegedly behind the smuggling ring and theft plan, remains in custody, his case pending.