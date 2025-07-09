Zig-Zag Introduces Value-Priced, High-Turnover Line  

Zig-Zag launched itsWoods brand, a new line of premium natural leaf cigars designed to meet rising demand in the rough-cut segment. Many consumers refer to rough-cut cigars as “woods.”

“Zig-Zag Woods features a slow-burning, all-natural leaf wrap filled with premium rough-cut tobacco, delivering a rich and smooth smoking experience,” the company said. “With bold flavor profiles and recognizable Zig-Zag branding, this line is engineered for fast sell-through and high margins.”

The cigars will be offered in five flavors and be pre-priced at $1.39 for two sticks. They will be sold in 15-pouch cartons and 24-carton cases, “ready to hit retail shelves with high-margin potential.”