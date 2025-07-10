Bulgarian Police Seize $18M in Illegal Cigarettes at Factory Bust

Bulgarian authorities dismantled the largest illegal cigarette factory ever discovered in the country, the Prosecutor’s Office announced today (July 10). According to an official statement, the clandestine facility was located beneath a cow farm near the village of Momkovo in the Haskovo region of southeastern Bulgaria. Authorities uncovered approximately 102.7 million cigarettes of various brands at the site.

“The value of the seized cigarettes is estimated at over 30 million BGN ($18 million),” the statement said.

In addition to the massive quantity of cigarettes, law enforcement also confiscated machinery and equipment used in their production. Two suspects have been detained so far, one of whom is the owner of the cow farm. Authorities are currently investigating the involvement of other individuals.