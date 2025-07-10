TIMB: Zimbabwe Can Produce 17B Cigarettes

Zimbabwe’s Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) said the country has the potential to manufacture 17 billion cigarette sticks, up from its current 4 billion. Since the government crafted the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan (TVCTP) in 2021, the nation’s cigarette manufacturing has increased 10%, but, on the back of a record-setting crop, TIMB says it could be significantly higher.

“Now that we have reached and exceeded 300 million kgs of tobacco sold in 2025, it’s time to scale up local cigarette manufacturing,” said TIMB. “That’s a massive opportunity, let’s increase capacity utilization, attract new manufacturers and ensure more jobs, more exports and more local wealth creation. We call on interested entrepreneurs to invest in Zimbabwe’s tobacco value chain through partaking in cigarettes manufacture for export, processing and packing machinery, tobacco packaging materials, shisha, and cut tobacco.”