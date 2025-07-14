Dutch Authorities Seize Record Illegal Flavored Vapes

Dutch product safety authority NVWA and customs officials confiscated 80,000 illegal vapes in a record seizure at a storage facility near Schiphol Airport, marking the country’s largest bust of its kind to date.

The Chinese-made vapes, flavored with now-banned ingredients like watermelon and kiwi, violate the Netherlands’ 2024 ban on flavored vaping products. The total estimated market value is in the hundreds of thousands of euros, and officials believe the products were intended for domestic distribution.

This marks the second major seizure from the same importer. In May, authorities intercepted 70,000 vape refills containing similar illegal flavorings. While no fines can be issued because the products were confiscated before reaching consumers, the importer must cover the cost of destroying the vapes, the NVWA confirmed.

The bust comes amid a broader crackdown led by junior health minister Vincent Karremans, who in May launched an anti-vaping campaign targeting youth vaping, sales of illegal products, and health risks.