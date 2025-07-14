KT&G Launches ESSE in Germany, Marking Major European Expansion

KT&G has officially launched its flagship ESSE superslim cigarette brand in Germany, signaling the start of a full-scale European expansion for the South Korean company. Partnering with German distributor Hauser, the company introduced ESSE Blue and ESSE Red in key cities including Berlin, Dortmund, and Munich.

“ESSE has already been recognized as a competitive, stylish product in many countries, and has grown to become the global No. 1 superslim brand,” a KT&G spokesperson said. “We will continue to expand our influence in Germany based on the distinguished features of our product.”

First launched in 1996, ESSE has grown to reach around 90 global markets, with major success in the Middle East, Russia, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. In 2024, the brand sold 430 billion sticks globally, claiming one-third of the global superslim segment.