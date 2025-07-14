Northerner.com Offers 25% Discount to Service Members, First Responders

Northerner.com launched a new service appreciation program in partnership with GOVX, the exclusive marketplace for military members, first responders, and government personnel, so eligible GOVX members can receive a 25% discount on all Northerner.com products as a thank-you for their service.

“Partnering with GOVX is our way of honoring the everyday heroes who serve our communities with courage and commitment,” said James Lees, vice president of customer retention at Haypp Group, parent company of Northerner.com. “This partnership is one step in our ongoing harm reduction efforts. At Northerner.com, we stand behind those who consistently stand up for others—that’s our commitment.

“This isn’t a limited-time deal—it’s a standing thank-you.”

The discount can be accessed via a pop-up verification on Northerner.com and is available to over 9 million GOVX members. The promotion applies sitewide and can be combined with other offers. For more details or to sign up, visit Northerner.com or GOVX.com.