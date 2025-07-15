BAT Announces Management Board Changes

Yesterday (July 14), BAT announced management board changes with Pascale Meulemeester effectively replacing Michael Dijanosic. Dijanosic will step down from the board and his role as regional director of Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) December 31 to dedicate more time to family and friends. Meulemeester will join BAT effective September 1, initially as regional director designate of APMEA, and become regional director of APMEA and a member of the management board January 1, 2026.

Meulemeester is currently president of Western Europe at Barry Callebaut Group, a global chocolate and cocoa organization, where she is a member of the executive leadership team, responsible for leading Barry Callebaut Group’s largest business segment and driving strategic initiatives across the region. Meulemeester held several other senior roles at Barry Callebaut Group, leading growth accelerations, transformation, and business turnarounds in different geographies, including in the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to joining Barry Callebaut Group, Meulemeester spent seven years with Mars Inc. and worked at Sara Lee earlier in her career.