Cambodia Orders Pollution Controls at Tobacco Facility

Cambodia’s Ministry of Environment issued corrective orders to the Koh Pen Small Tobacco Processing Enterprise in Kong Pisey District following multiple complaints of strong odors and air pollution. An inspection this week led by deputy director Ung Vutthy, found the facility operating without an environmental permit and lacking proper ventilation and waste management systems.

The factory must now separate production areas, install odor and dust control equipment, and obtain an environmental management license. The Ministry will continue monitoring to ensure full compliance with national environmental standards.