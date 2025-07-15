Dominican Republic Leads Premium Cigar Market with $1.3B in Exports

Iván Hernández Guzmán, the director of the Dominican Tobacco Institute (Intabaco), appeared on “Entre Periodistas,” and confirmed that he expects the nation’s cigar exports to surpass $1.34 billion this year. Hernández said the Dominican’s meticulous cigar-making process, from seed selection to aging, has helped build its global reputation. Tobacco and cigars were declared Cultural Heritage in 2022, emphasizing their role in national identity.

Hernández said the industry generates 120,000 direct jobs, supporting thousands of families, and that women make up 70% of the workforce. He also called for market diversification, especially targeting China and Europe, and stressed the importance of training young artisans to preserve the tradition.