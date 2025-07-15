E-liquids.com Launches New Line After UK Ban

With the UK’s ban on traditional single-use vapes, E-liquids.com introduced a wide range of disposable vape alternatives featuring brands like Lost Mary BM600, Elf Bar 600, SKE BAR 600 Pre-filled Pod Kit, and PIXL 8000. E-liquids.com’s new lineup includes vape kits, vape pods, and juices in 3,000 flavors and strengths.

Designed to deliver the same flavors and convenience as banned single-use models, the new alternatives include pre-filled and refillable pod kits, starter kits, and advanced vape devices. The company hopes these options offer a more sustainable, cost-effective, and customizable vaping experience.