Minneapolis Sets $25 Minimum on Vapes in Landmark Ordinance

The Minneapolis City Council unanimously passed a new ordinance establishing a minimum price of $25 for all vaping devices, making it the first known law of its kind in the U.S. Approved at the council’s July 10 meeting, the law is expected to take effect soon, with Mayor Jacob Frey signaling his support.

The new rule extends the city’s existing tobacco pricing policies and is aimed squarely at curbing youth access to “cheap disposable vapes.” The ordinance applies to any type of electronic delivery device, regardless of whether it contains e-liquid, but excludes e-liquid bottles, prefilled pods, and accessories. Retailers must now price each vape device at no less than $25 before taxes or fees, even if sold in multipacks.

While public health advocates support the measure, local retailers may face sales losses as customers travel outside the city to avoid higher prices.

Minneapolis already has minimum prices on cigarettes and other tobacco products.