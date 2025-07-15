PCA Partners to Offer Cigar Retailers Financial Services

The Premium Cigar Association announced a new preferred vendor partnership with JeisonGermanGroup, in collaboration with NewtekBank, to offer specialized banking and lending solutions tailored for premium cigar retailers.

Led by CEO Jeison German, the firm brings financial expertise and custom strategies to support PCA members, with access to services including business banking, loans from $5,000 to $15 million, POS and payment processing solutions, and support for insurance, payroll, HR, and IT.

This initiative aims to strengthen financial stability and support business growth within the premium tobacco industry.