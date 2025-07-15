PMI to Host 2Q, First-Half Webcast

Today (July 15), Philip Morris International Inc. announced it will host a live audio webcast on July 22 at 9 a.m. ET, to discuss its 2025 second quarter and first-half results, which will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. that day. The webcast will be available at at www.pmi.com/2025Q2earnings.

The webcast will be hosted by Emmanuel Babeau, Chief Financial Officer, and will include a discussion of PMI’s financial results and a Q&A session with the investment community. The webcast will be in a listen-only mode. The webcast may also be accessed on mobile devices by downloading PMI’s Investor Relations App at www.pmi.com/irapp.

The webcast recording, slides, and script will be available at www.pmi.com/2025Q2earnings for one year post-event.