Vape Industry Seeks to Block NC Law “Backed by Big Tobacco”

Vape industry groups are urging the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals to temporarily block enforcement of a new North Carolina law that could ban many e-cigarettes from the market. In an emergency filing, the groups claim the law was heavily influenced by Reynolds American Inc. and is designed to eliminate competition from vaping products that help smokers quit.

The law prohibits the sale of vapor products that lack full FDA authorization, even though many remain under scientific review. Critics say this effectively bans nearly all independent vape brands in favor of a few tobacco-owned products that have gained approval.

The plaintiffs argue the statute undermines federal regulatory authority, disrupts public health harm-reduction efforts, and was crafted to protect big-tobacco corporate interests over consumers. They are seeking an injunction to prevent what they describe as irreparable harm to small businesses and adult nicotine users seeking alternatives to smoking.

The court has yet to rule on the request.