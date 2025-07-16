Indonesian Illegal Cigarettes Fueled by Unregulated Rolling Machines

The Directorate General of Customs and Excise in Jakarta, Indonesia, raised alarms over the growing presence of illegal cigarettes in the market, citing the unrestricted access to tobacco rolling machines as a key driver behind their mass production. Director of Communication and Compliance Guidance Nirwala Dwi Heryanto said that machines like the MK-8, which is capable of producing up to 2,800 sticks per minute, can be purchased for Rp5 billion ($305,000), and are widely available without regulatory oversight.

Authorities are urging policy intervention to control machine distribution, tighten import regulations, and close loopholes allowing unlicensed manufacturing. Mouhamad Bigwanto, Chair of the Indonesian Health Policy Room (Rukki), warned that as long as machine access remains unregulated, the illegal cigarette industry will flourish. “Because the rolling machines can still be imported and purchased without a license, I think that is concerning,” he said.