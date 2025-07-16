Namibia Considering Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Hikes

The Namibian government is exploring new tax reforms on tobacco and alcohol products as part of broader efforts to combat substance abuse and improve public health outcomes, Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao announced this week. Speaking at the opening of a four-day workshop on tobacco and alcohol policy, Luvindao emphasized the growing burden of tobacco and alcohol use on the country’s healthcare system, calling for “further deterrent actions,” particularly increased taxation, to reduce consumption.

Namibia is aligning its strategy with the World Health Organization’s MPOWER policy package, which includes raising taxes, offering cessation support, and strengthening regulations. The country enacted the Tobacco Product Control Act in 2010, with supporting regulations in 2014, and is now reviewing it to address emerging nicotine products such as vapes, e-cigarettes, and hookah.