SNU Sponsors Heavyweight Title Fight

Nicotine pouch brand SNU announced its official sponsorship of the highly anticipated heavyweight title rematch at Wembley Stadium July 19 between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois. The move is a significant milestone as the brand continues expanding its footprint across UK retail.

Backed by strong momentum in 2025 and growing consumer demand, SNU has rapidly gained distribution in convenience stores, vape shops, and wholesalers nationwide.

“This fight is expected to break Wembley attendance records and reach millions globally,” said Omar Ali, Marketing Director at SNÜ. “It’s exactly the kind of platform we need to show consumers that tobacco-free nicotine pouches aren’t just another product category – they’re the future of nicotine.”

The sponsorship includes ringside advertising, digital activations, and VIP hospitality, with plans to leverage the exposure to grow sales and retailer partnerships throughout the UK and Europe.