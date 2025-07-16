Study: Nearly 1 in 4 Young Adults in Ireland Vape

New findings from the 2024 Irish Health Survey, released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) this week, revealed that nearly a quarter of adults aged 18 to 34 in Ireland are using vapes. The data found 13.6% of the young adults vaping daily and another 10% occasionally. This age group shows the highest prevalence of vaping nationwide.

The survey gathered responses from over 5,100 adults, and found 7.1% of all adults surveyed vape daily, 10% smoke tobacco daily, with the highest smoking rates among those aged 45–54 (13.3%), and 8% of adults reported using cannabis in the last year, jumping to 22% among 18- to 24-year-olds.